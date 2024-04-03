The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner Sells 3,156 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total value of C$392,637.96.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
Shares of DSG stock traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,013. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$95.03 and a twelve month high of C$127.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$120.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6266695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on DSG
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.