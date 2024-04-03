The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner Sells 3,156 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total value of C$392,637.96.

Shares of DSG stock traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,013. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$95.03 and a twelve month high of C$127.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$120.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6266695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

