Short Interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Rises By 9.1%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 256,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CI&T Stock Down 3.3 %

CINT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 15,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $588.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CI&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in CI&T by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in CI&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in CI&T in the third quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CI&T in the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

