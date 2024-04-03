Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after buying an additional 498,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,924,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.