Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 553.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,286,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 522.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 339,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

