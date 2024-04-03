Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $121.29 and last traded at $122.08. Approximately 3,095,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,408,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.82.

Specifically, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $224.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $220,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 138.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $12,683,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 89,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

