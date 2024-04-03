Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $209,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.83. 669,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

