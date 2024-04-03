Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.74. 232,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,257. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.97 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

