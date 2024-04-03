Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 231,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,087,000 after purchasing an additional 192,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.84. 3,333,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.84. The stock has a market cap of $382.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

