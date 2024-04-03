Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.93. 10,705,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,299,613. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

