Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $720,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $478.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,524. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

