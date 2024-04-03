UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.01 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.66. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

