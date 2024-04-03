Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,376,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 39,922,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,830,152. The company has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

