Trust Point Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $60.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,626.54. 85,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,589.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,330.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

