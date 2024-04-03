Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Rises By 10.1%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 526,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $135,362,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $88,885,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $34,698,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.