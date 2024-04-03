DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

