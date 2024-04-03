LVZ Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.37. 269,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.24 and its 200 day moving average is $253.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $292.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.62.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

