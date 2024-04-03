Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

LOW stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $242.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

