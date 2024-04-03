QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,360 shares of company stock worth $6,803,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

