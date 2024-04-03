Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,062,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $341.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.09 and a 200 day moving average of $307.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

