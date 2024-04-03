Vanderbilt University Makes New $410,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 555,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 334,449 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 335,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,042. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

