Vanderbilt University Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in UDR were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. 459,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,977. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.