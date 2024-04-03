Vanderbilt University Buys 316 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 196,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,220. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

