Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

DFAI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

