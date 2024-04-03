Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Decreased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,901,000 after buying an additional 2,539,759 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

