Vanderbilt University Makes New $58,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,630,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

