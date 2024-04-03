Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.3% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:DIHP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 539,132 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.