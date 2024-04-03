Envision Financial Planning LLC Acquires 5,472 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 427,585 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 909,958 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,185,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. 79,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,553. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

