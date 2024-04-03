Envision Financial Planning LLC Buys 10,794 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 4.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 5,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

