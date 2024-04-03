Envision Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 10,493 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. 725,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

