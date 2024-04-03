Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.73. Sotera Health shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 49,045 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,185,000 after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 297,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

