Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.10. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 58,920 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $645.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

