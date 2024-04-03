e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down to $185.93

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.93, but opened at $174.96. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $168.12, with a volume of 447,607 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

