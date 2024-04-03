National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 2696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get National Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Research

National Research Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $866.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $189,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,036,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 675.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 154.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.