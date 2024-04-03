Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $95.07

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.07, but opened at $100.46. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $106.98, with a volume of 287,706 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $741,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,974.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,976,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,826,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

