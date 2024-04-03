CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.38

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 72195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.70.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.654979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,360 shares of company stock worth $2,023,770. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

