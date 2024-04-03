Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 277 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 329,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.74. 417,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.06. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.