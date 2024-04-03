Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 7.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $497.37 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502,805 shares of company stock valued at $703,056,383. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

