BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 46,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

