BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 46,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
