Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.14

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.14 and last traded at $134.95, with a volume of 121497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.33.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

