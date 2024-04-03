Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. 618,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.