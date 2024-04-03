Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.56

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 84370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

