Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.38

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 549502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,940,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,575,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,530,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 412,402 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

