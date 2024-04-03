Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 22,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 817.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.