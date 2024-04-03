iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.13

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 34952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,582,000 after buying an additional 229,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

