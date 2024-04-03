Vanderbilt University Acquires 302 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.72. The stock had a trading volume of 192,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,880. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.74. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

