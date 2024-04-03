Vanderbilt University Sells 1,675 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanderbilt University lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 456,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

