Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $406.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $362.00 to $406.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.62.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.32. 278,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 51,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $93,369,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

