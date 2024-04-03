Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,315. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

