1,075 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWM stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.89. 10,033,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,654,418. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.