Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 1,453 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.56. 2,344,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,316. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.